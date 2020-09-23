Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In May and June, the government lifted most coronavirus restrictions whose quick imposition in March had helped the country of 10.7 million fare much better than most in Western Europe. Bars and discos reopened, face masks largely disappeared and thousands were allowed at cultural and sports events.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:43 IST
Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Prague's Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.

Three months later, the country has Europe's second-fastest pace of new cases, hospitals are filling up and authorities are racing to catch up. In May and June, the government lifted most coronavirus restrictions whose quick imposition in March had helped the country of 10.7 million fare much better than most in Western Europe.

Bars and discos reopened, face masks largely disappeared and thousands were allowed at cultural and sports events. Regulations became some of the most relaxed in Europe. With 345 COVID-19 deaths by the end of June, there was a feeling among some Czechs that the measures had been too strict, an overreaction.

The past seven days have seen 14,271 cases, as many as in more than four months in the initial wave. Last week, a record 3,128 new infections were reported in a single day. The number of hospital patients has risen more than threefold in September.

Prague's General University Hospital's intensive care unit was 70% full on Tuesday, department chief Martin Balik said. His main worry was potential school closures cutting staff numbers. "When I don't get three nurses coming to work because they have to cover for their children at home, then I am one ICU bed short," Balik said.

The government says the health system is coping so far but a point would come where other care would have to be reduced unless the situation is brought under control. ZIG-ZAGGING

The government has resisted bringing back tough coronavirus rules and critics say its policy zig-zags have sapped public trust. "We are most hurt by constant changes and often contradictions in rules for our activities," said music promoter David Gaydecka.

As late as Sept. 1, the Health Ministry loosened rules to allow thousands of people into stadiums and other events. As school reopenings in September neared, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said face masks would be needed again in school corridors. He was overruled by Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Babis told lawmakers during a debate in parliament last week to "stop dealing with coronavirus all the time". On Monday, he admitted he had taken things too lightly, saying: "I let myself be carried away by the summer and the atmosphere in society."

Earlier that day, Vojtech quit. His successor Roman Prymula, who has warned daily cases could jump to 6,000-8,000, announced tighter measures, including closing bars early and restricting numbers at events. He is facing a less cooperative public. A survey by PAQ research showed just 28% of people under 34 abide by most measures, a slump from 83% in March.

For an interactive graphic on coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hWwRSn

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to offer lifeline to furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

Rajasthan election commissioner holds review meet

Rajasthan Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the Home and Police departments and gave necessary directions to conduct panchayat election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Mehra reviewed the law-...

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylors death. The jury announced that...

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020