Fauci: Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:30 IST
Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available. the US government's leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a hearing that a vaccine won't change conditions overnight.
"The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it," Fauci says. It's unusual for a vaccine to be 100% effective, he says. Also, some people are sceptical of vaccinations and may avoid getting a shot.
Even if there's enough vaccine available for the entire US population, it will take time to distribute the shots.
