Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 Lucknow hospitals get notice for COVID-protocol violation

Four private hospitals were issued notices on Wednesday for alleged non-adherence to COVID protocols after the recent deaths of 48 coronavirus patients, an official said. Else, the person is shifted to a COVID hospital, the official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:22 IST
4 Lucknow hospitals get notice for COVID-protocol violation

Four private hospitals were issued notices on Wednesday for alleged non-adherence to COVID protocols after the recent deaths of 48 coronavirus patients, an official said. "In some hospitals, cases have been detected where, prime facie, the protocols (for treating patients) were not followed. And, when they went to COVID hospital after being referred, they died," an official of the Lucknow district administration said.

A notice has been issued to the hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act and they have to send details, according to the official. "The protocol for the non-COVID hospital is that if any patient in serious condition arrives there, then he/she should be put in the holding/trial area and the treatment should begin," an official said.

At that point of time, a COVID-19 test is done and if the result is negative, then full-fledged treatment of the patient begins. Else, the person is shifted to a COVID hospital, the official said. Medical examination of things will also be done and case history of patients will also be looked into, the official said. PTI NAV HMB

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Streets main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains ...

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from thedistrict were arrested on Wednesday night by Assams vigilanceand anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials saidOfficer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu...

COVID-19: Bengal govt extends period of austerity measures till March '21

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. The validity of this department memorandum spec...

Gambia opposition laments failure of bid to curb term limits

The Gambian parliaments rejection this week of a new constitution that would have limited the number of presidential terms represents a dark day for democracy, the leader of the West African nations main opposition party said on Wednesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020