Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab

On Thursday, nine deaths were reported from Mohali, eight each from Bathinda, Jalandhar and Kapurthala, seven from Ludhiana and six each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. A total of 2,231 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 81,475. Seventy-six patients are on ventilator while 443 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:37 IST
COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the state's case tally to 1,05,220. So far, the disease has claimed 3,066 lives in the state. On Thursday, nine deaths were reported from Mohali, eight each from Bathinda, Jalandhar and Kapurthala, seven from Ludhiana and six each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. Five deaths each were reported from Gurdaspur and Rupnagar, four each from Patiala and Sangrur, two each from Faridkot and Tarn Taran and one each from Mansa and SBS Nagar, according to a medical bulletin. Among the places which reported the maximum cases are Ludhiana (206), Jalandhar (188), Mohali (169) and Bathinda (158). There are 20,679 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,231 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 81,475.

Seventy-six patients are on ventilator while 443 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 16,82,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon adds spherical Echo speakers to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets, including Echo and Echo dot speakers with a new spherical design.Amazon also announced upgrades such as a more natural tone for its voice a...

China says 'package solution' needed for UNSC expansion due to vast differences

China, which has been stonewalling Indias entry into the UN Security Council, on Thursday said there were vast differences on reforms to expand the top organ of the world body and expressed its willingness to work for a package solution tha...

Over 15 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

As many as 15.42 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External ...

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was booed on Thursday as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He plans to nominate a replacement this weekend for the liberal justice, best known for her advancement of womens rights. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020