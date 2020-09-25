Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 18 from 20 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,322, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-09-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 05:49 IST
Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, compared with seven cases disclosed a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 18 from 20 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,322, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.
