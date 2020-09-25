Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 80% of Britons not heeding COVID-19 self-isolation rules -study

It also found that only 10.9% of people told by the NHS Test and Trace scheme to self-isolate after close contact with a COVID-19 case had done so for 14 days as required. The government last week introduced fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,780.00) for breaking self-isolation rules, and are offering a 500-pound support payment to low-paid workers who lose income from quarantining.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:06 IST
Over 80% of Britons not heeding COVID-19 self-isolation rules -study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 80% of people in Britain are not adhering to self-isolation guidelines when they have COVID-19 symptoms or had contact with someone who has tested positive, a study has found.

A majority were also unable to identify the symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. The research raises major questions about the effectiveness of England's Test and Trace programme as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to keep a lid on rising infection numbers with new restrictions.

The research, led by King's College London, found that only 18.2% of people who reported having symptoms of COVID-19 in the last seven days had not left home since the symptoms developed, and only 11.9% requested a COVID-19 test. It also found that only 10.9% of people told by the NHS Test and Trace scheme to self-isolate after close contact with a COVID-19 case had done so for 14 days as required.

The government last week introduced fines of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,780.00) for breaking self-isolation rules, and are offering a 500-pound support payment to low-paid workers who lose income from quarantining. The researchers said that financial support for self-isolating could encourage adherence.

"Our results suggest that financial constraints and caring responsibilities impeded adherence to self-isolation, intending to share details of close contacts, and quarantining of contacts," they wrote. Johnson promised a "world-beating" test and trace system, but it has been dogged with problems, regularly failing to meet a target of reaching 80% of contacts. A tracing app finally launched on Thursday after four months of delays.

Reasons for non-compliance ranged from not knowing government guidance to being unable to identify the symptoms, the study found. Just under half the participants were able to identify the key symptoms of COVID-19 of cough, a fever and a loss of sense of taste or smell.

The study used data collected between March 2 and Aug. 5, and was based on 42,127 responses from 31,787 participants aged over 16. As of Thursday, Britain had the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Europe, at 41,902. ($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr equity capital

Canara Bank on Friday said it will raise an additional equity capital up to Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement QIP. The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of board-approved capital raising plan for 202...

GJEPC to hold virtual biz meet with UK buyers to boost exports

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC on Friday said it is organising India Global Connect, an exclusive virtual business meet between Indian manufacturers and retailers or buyers from the UK, next week to boost exports to th...

Red locusts destroy 500 hectares Nambian grazing land, minister says

Namibia is struggling to contain the second outbreak this year of the African migratory red locust, which has destroyed 500 hectares of grazing land in the north-east of the country, the countrys agriculture minister said on Friday. At leas...

Left wing farmers' bodies hold protests in Bengal against farm bills

Members of farmers bodies loyal to the Left parties Friday staged protests in various parts of West Bengal as part of the nationwide stir demanding the withdrawal of the anti-people farm bills passed in the Parliament. CPIM farmers wing Sar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020