Assam CM enquires about Gogoi's condition

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday enquired about the condition of veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi who is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a state-run hospital following post-COVID-19 complications. The 85-year-old leader's condition has slightly improved since Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The three-time former chief minister tested positive for the virus on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) the next day. He tested negative recently but remained in the hospital. He was admitted to the ICU as his blood oxygen level drastically went down on Thursday after he developed some problems in the lungs.

Sonowal discussed Gogoi's health condition with GMCH Principal Achyut Baishya and directed him to take all measures to ensure that he gets the best treatment, according to a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office. Sonowal also called up Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress leader's son and an MP, and talked to him about the condition of his father.

Gogoi's condition has marginally improved on Friday and GMCH doctors held a video conference with AIIMS, New Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria on his treatment. Guleria, also a pulmonary specialist, "expressed satisfaction on the treatment being administered. He suggested some additional tests and a faculty from the AIIMS will be sent in a day or two to review the condition of the former chief minister," Sarma said.

There has been an overnight improvement in his condition with the oxygen level rising to 94 per cent on Friday morning from 84 per cent on Thursday, the health minister said. However, he is still on oxygen support, he said.

Sarma had on Thursday said that Gogoi would be taken to AIIMS if required.