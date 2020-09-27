Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters scuffle with police at London anti-lockdown demo

Protesters at a central London anti-lockdown rally scuffled with police officers on Saturday who were trying to break up the demonstration because of a lack of social distancing. Police said nine officers had been injured and 16 people arrested for offences including assaulting an officer and violent disorder, in the second weekend of trouble at a demonstration against pandemic restrictions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 00:11 IST
Protesters scuffle with police at London anti-lockdown demo
Police said nine officers had been injured and 16 people arrested for offences including assaulting an officer and violent disorder, in the second weekend of trouble at a demonstration against pandemic restrictions. Image Credit: ANI

Protesters at a central London anti-lockdown rally scuffled with police officers on Saturday who was trying to break up the demonstration because of a lack of social distancing.

Police said nine officers had been injured and 16 people arrested for offences including assaulting an officer and violent disorder, in the second weekend of trouble at a demonstration against pandemic restrictions. Chanting "Freedom" and carrying banners saying "We Do Not Consent" and "COVID 1984", thousands of people had crammed into Trafalgar Square to protest. Several told broadcasters they believed the pandemic was a hoax created by governments to control people.

The police ordered the protesters to disperse because demonstrators had failed to socially distance or wear masks, meaning it was no longer exempt from national rules that limit gatherings to six people. Video footage showed officers briefly using batons to drive the protesters back.

"I am very frustrated to see that nine officers were injured during clashes with a small minority of protesters," said Commander Ade Adelekan. "This is especially saddening in light of the injuries sustained by officers last weekend. We will be supporting those officers who were injured and I wish them a very speedy recovery."

Saturday's demonstration followed a similar event last weekend when 32 people were arrested. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened COVID-19 restrictions this week, telling people to work from home if possible and ordering pubs and restaurants to close early after cases started to rise again.

The United Kingdom recorded 6,042 new cases of COVID-19, official figures showed on Saturday, and 34 new deaths among those who tested positive for the virus within 28 days.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

SpaceX to provide launch services for NASA's IMAP mission

OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey USGS. Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said oc...

Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in Wednesday to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests of the authoritarian leaders reelection, which the oppositio...

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly-owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.The newspaper sa...

UPDATE 2-Mexico issues arrest warrants on sixth anniversary of disappearance of 43 college students

Mexican authorities issued dozens of arrest warrants for police and soldiers on Saturday who they believe may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 Mexican college students, head of the investigation said.Omar Gomez, head of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020