Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannabis use for menopause symptom management

A new study indicates that a growing number of women are either using cannabis or want to use it for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms.

ANI | Ohio | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:20 IST
Cannabis use for menopause symptom management
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A new study indicates that a growing number of women are either using cannabis or want to use it for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms. Study results will be presented during the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), which opens on September 28.

In a sample of 232 women (mean age, 55.95 y) in Northern California who participated in the Midlife Women Veterans Health Survey, more than half reported such bothersome symptoms as hot flashes and night sweats (54 percent), insomnia (27 percent), and genitourinary symptoms (69 per cent). Roughly 27 percent of those sampled reported having used or were currently using cannabis to manage their symptoms. An additional 10 percent of participants expressed an interest in trying cannabis to manage menopause symptoms in the future. In contrast, only 19 percent reported using a more traditional type of menopause symptom management, such as hormone therapy.

Cannabis for menopause symptom management was most often used in women reporting hot flashes and night sweats. Such use did not differ by age, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or mental health conditions. "These findings suggest that cannabis use to manage menopause symptoms may be relatively common. However, we do not know whether cannabis use is safe or effective for menopause symptom management or whether women are discussing these decisions with their healthcare providers--particularly in the VA, where cannabis is considered an illegal substance under federal guidelines. This information is important for healthcare providers, and more research in this area is needed," said Carolyn Gibson, PhD, MPH, a psychologist and health services researcher at San Francisco VA Health Care System and the lead author of the study.

The study, 'Cannabis use for menopause symptom management among midlife women veterans,' will be one of many presentations during the 2020 NAMS Virtual Annual Meeting focused on novel approaches for treating menopause symptoms. "This study highlights a somewhat alarming trend and the need for more research relative to the potential risks and benefits of cannabis use for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to revise 2020 GDP contraction forecast to 10%-11%, Europa Press says

The Spanish government plans to revise its forecast for economic contraction this year to between 10 and 11 from a previous 9.2 announced in May, newswire Europa Press reported Sunday, citing sources from the government. The government will...

ICRA downgrades Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts to A-minus with negative outlook

Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts said on Monday that ICRA has downgraded its long-term loans totalling Rs 166 crore to A-minus from A and short-term credit facilities worth Rs 30 crore to A2-plus from A1. The revisions follow expectations of prot...

COVID-19: Meerut Police penalises commuters found not wearing masks

The Meerut police on Monday conducted a checking drive and penalised commuters who were not wearing masks or violated other COVID-19 norms in public. It checked both public and private vehicles.Under the COVID-19 norms issued by the governm...

Boy mauled to death, attack by leopard suspected

A 14-year-old boy was killed on Sunday in a suspected leopard attack in Dhaurahra range of North Kheri forest division. The boy, Chandan, was a resident of Sahabdeenpurwa village, forest officials said.According to the villagers, the boy ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020