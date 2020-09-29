Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal issues new guidelines for tourists arriving for mountaineering amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation , the travellers must have a booking-document for the hotel wherein they will stay at least seven days in quarantine, the Himalayan Times reported. “The travellers must carry with themselves a PCR test report conducted not more than 72 hours ago, attesting that the person has tested negative for COVID-19.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:12 IST
Nepal issues new guidelines for tourists arriving for mountaineering amid COVID-19 pandemic
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Nepal has issued new guidelines for foreign tourists arriving in the country for mountaineering, including carrying a PCR test report conducted not more than 72 hours ago, in order to minimise the possible spread of coronavirus infection, a media report said on Tuesday. According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation , the travellers must have a booking-document for the hotel wherein they will stay at least seven days in quarantine, the Himalayan Times reported.

"The travellers must carry with themselves a PCR test report conducted not more than 72 hours ago, attesting that the person has tested negative for COVID-19. Along with the report, the traveller must have booking-documents for the hotel wherein they will stay for at least seven days in quarantine," the paper said, citing the guidelines. Nepal, which has reported 74,745 COVID-19 cases and 481 deaths so far, resumed the mountaineering activities from July 30, five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said the tourists must secure an entry-visa, or an entry-permit in the absence of visa-provision in their countries in coordination with respective agencies. According to the new guidelines, the visitor must provide papers proving they have an insurance of USD 5,000. In addition, the traveller must also undergo a PCR test at their own expense on the fifth day of being quarantined. They may proceed for the purported activity at the end of the quarantine period only on testing negative for the disease.

"If the test results in a positive, the person must stay in quarantine for as long as they do not test negative," the paper said. The Ministry also stated that the trekking or mountaineering agency must insure travellers from Nepal against coronavirus for a sum of Rs 100,000 prior to applying for a permit.

Travel enthusiasts must also abide by all the protocols laid out by the health ministry. Tourism and mountaineering are among the main sources of revenue for the Nepal government.

Last year, Nepal issued a record 381 permits for Mount Everest costing USD 11,000 each..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Worldwide grief: Death toll from coronavirus tops 1 million

Joginder Chaudhary was his parents greatest pride, raised with the little they earned farming a half-acre plot in central India to become the first doctor from their village. For the coronavirus, though, he was just one more in a million.Af...

Farm laws have to be opposed for country's future: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the new farm laws will have to be opposed not just for farmers but for the future of the country, as he alleged that they were like a stab in the farmers hearts. Interacting with a group of farme...

1 million COVID-19 deaths "a very sad milestone", but virus suppressable - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday that one million deaths from COVID-19 was a very sad milestone, after many victims suffered a terribly difficult and lonely death and their families were unable to say goodbye.The global cor...

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, comes after the laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020