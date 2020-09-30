Rajasthan govt fixes price for HRCT test

Left Menu
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday fixed the price for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) test done in private hospitals and testing laboratories for severe lung infection in COVID-19 patients. Authorities concerned have been directed to take strict action against private hospitals and testing laboratories for charging more than the prescribed rates.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:34 IST
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday fixed the price for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) test done in private hospitals and testing laboratories for severe lung infection in COVID-19 patients. According to an order issued by Principal Secretary of the Health Department Akhil Arora, the prescribed fee for HRCT test in non-NABH/NABL lab is Rs 1,700 and for HRCT test in NABH/NABL lab, the fee has been fixed at Rs 1,955.

The fixed rates of HRCT examination have come into force with immediate effect. Authorities concerned have been directed to take strict action against private hospitals and testing laboratories for charging more than the prescribed rates.

