Nigeria gets USD 9.4 million from Japan for medical equipment

The Government of Japan has extended grant assistance of JPY 1 billion approximately USD 9.4 million for Nigeria's government for the provision of medical equipment.

This contained in a statement quoted on twitter on Thursday saying "Notes were signed and exchanged in Abuja between Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Nigeria, and Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Nigeria.

"This grant assistance project will contribute to strengthening the medical system in Nigeria through the provision of equipment such as ambulances and CT scanners, the statement said.

ANNOUNCEMENT: On September 29, 2020, the Government of Japan extended a grant assistance of JPY 1 billion (approximately USD 9.4 million) for the provision of medical equipment to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #Thread — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 30, 2020

