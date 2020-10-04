Israel's environment minister tests positive

A member of Israel's Cabinet has tested positive for the coronavirus as the country remains under lockdown while battling a second wave of infection. Gila Gamliel, Israel's environmental protection minister and a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, announced on Twitter Sunday that she had tested positive. She was the fourth minister in Israel's government to test positive for COVID-19 since March.

"I feel good and hope to recover quickly with God's help," she wrote on social media. The Israeli government imposed a nationwide lockdown on September 18 ahead of the Jewish High Holidays in an effort to rein in a runaway outbreak of the coronavirus. The country has one of the highest daily infection rates per capita in the world.

According to Health Ministry figures, Israel has recorded over 264,000 cases and almost 1,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic..