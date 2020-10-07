Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech COVID-19 cases surge, government warns on hospital capacity

Separate data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed that in the two weeks to Monday, Oct. 6, the Czech Republic reported 326.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:10 IST
Czech COVID-19 cases surge, government warns on hospital capacity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic reached a daily record of 4,457 on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as separate data showed the country now has the highest number of cases per 100,000 in Europe, surpassing Spain.

Data published by the health ministry on Wednesday showed the rise in new cases during the previous 24 hours had exceeded the previous one-day record of 3,794, to bring the total number of cases in the country since March to 90,022. Separate data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed that in the two weeks to Monday, Oct. 6, the Czech Republic reported 326.8 cases per 100,000 people. That compared with 302.4 cases per 100,000 in Spain, which has been one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

The Czech government has already reimposed restrictions on businesses and public events after relaxing them during the summer, including banning outdoor gatherings of more than 20 people and shutting secondary schools from Monday. More measures are expected to follow on Friday to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed by the spike in cases.

"If the government does not launch measures planned from next week, there is a real threat that by the end of October, healthcare capacity would be completely clogged," Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said. "We cannot allow that to happen." Like other European governments, the Czechs are anxious to avoid a strict lockdown of the kind that closed shops, restaurants, schools and many factories in the spring, battering the economy in the second quarter.

While the government has said the health system could cope with several times more COVID-19 patients, adding pandemic capacity has already forced some hospitals to start reducing non-urgent care. A spike in positive tests to an average 16% of all tests in the past week, more than three times the level seen as indicative the epidemic is under control, has worried health experts.

Some 1,387 people are currently hospitalised with COVID-19, six times higher than a month ago, including 326 in intensive care, an increase of more than five times. Deaths have also accelerated, peaking at 29 per day on Oct. 4 -- nearly 10% of average daily deaths seen in the country of 10.7 million before the pandemic. In total, 794 Czechs diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 145 in the week to Oct. 5.

For interactive graphics, please click on: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SxDhgD

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020