India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million
India's total coronavirus cases rose by 66,732 in the last 24 hours to 7.12 million on Monday morning, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 816 to 109,150, the ministry said. India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days.Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:25 IST
India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.