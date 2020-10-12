KCB Bank donates 1 million reusable face masks to support school reopening

To support the reopening of learning institutions as they resume from today, KCB Bank, Kenya has donated 1 million reusable face masks, according to a news report by Capital Business.

The initiative seeks to facilitate protecting learners and school administrators from contracting Covid-19 as well as reducing the risk of spreading the disease. This follows a call by the government for a phased re-opening of schools after a seven-month break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara while presenting some of the masks to the Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha at Olympic Primary School, Kibera, Nairobi on Monday morning said, "We are catalyzing the reopening of the institutions to ensure a seamless process as well as guarantee the sustainability of the resumption of studies, noting that the virus is still here with us."

"This is one of the all-round initiatives which we have rolled out, including a financial support mechanism to boost school operations. This will enable both public and private schools to access loan facilities towards complying with health guidelines set by the ministries for Education and Health," he added.

Further to the donation of masks, KCB has announced a commercial commitment to aid the rapid reopening of public and private schools with a wide variety of financial support solutions including loans of up to KShs.250 million among other products to ease school reopening pressures.