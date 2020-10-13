Left Menu
ESIC refutes news reports about alleged improper services at Rajajinagar hospital

"ESIC, an organisation under the Union Labour Ministry, has refuted reports in certain news channel alleging improper services and facilities at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar, Bangalore," the ministry said in a statement. In this regard, the corporation has clarified that the ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar has been providing dedicated medical care and all types of treatment-related services to the insured workers called Insured Persons (IPs) and their dependents, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:50 IST
In this regard, the corporation has clarified that the ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar has been providing dedicated medical care and all types of treatment-related services to the insured workers called Insured Persons (IPs) and their dependents, the statement added. ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar -- the COVID first respondent hospital and designated COVID Healthcare (DCHC) -- has attended to about 60,690 patients since March 2020. The college started treatment of COVID-19 patients since March 2020, along with conducting ICMR approved RTPCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

The COVID-19 positive deliveries have also been conducted successfully in the hospital, the statement said. Besides providing the medical health services to the IPs and non-IPs, the idea of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic for the patients and medical health workers have been the priority for the hospital, it added.

In response to the allegations, it said there are ample stocks of N-95 masks, PPE safety kits, triple-layer masks & gloves and medicines at the hospital. Not a single instance of lapse related to the safety of patients and personnel has been reported. As per the government directives, ESIC Hospitals are involved in fighting the menace of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESIC has opened its infrastructure of medical services to COVID-19 patients, which include the general public. A total of 23 ESIC hospitals with around 3,597 beds across India functioned as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals to exclusively provide medical services to the general public of the area.

Further, 555 ICU/HDU beds with 213 ventilators have also been made available in these hospitals, the statement said. In this testing time, when the entire country is committed to fighting this pandemic, medical and para-medical fraternities are the real warriors and they are working beyond their call of duty to save lives from the catastrophic effects of COVID-19, it noted.

Though the role of media can't be undermined, the ESIC requests their cooperation and forbearance in this testing time to keep the morale of medical & para-medical fraternities high, it said. The ESIC has also stated that while reporting such matters, it is expected that the facts should be cross verified from the official channel, as part of ethical journalism rather than airing misinformed version.

