Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

The finding suggests that the use of humidifiers may help limit infections during times when window ventilation is not possible, according to a study released on Tuesday by research giant Riken and Kobe University. The researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the emission and flow of virus-like particles from infected people in a variety of indoor environments.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:58 IST
Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months. The finding suggests that the use of humidifiers may help limit infections during times when window ventilation is not possible, according to a study released on Tuesday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

The researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the emission and flow of virus-like particles from infected people in a variety of indoor environments. Air humidity of lower than 30% resulted in more than double the amount of aerosolised particles compared to levels of 60% or higher, the simulations showed.

The study also indicated that clear face shields are not as effective as masks in preventing the spread of aerosols. Other findings showed that diners are more at risk from people to their side compared to across the table, and the number of singers in choruses should be limited and spaced out. There has been a growing consensus among health experts that the COVID-19 virus can be spread through the air. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance this month to say the pathogen can linger in the air for hours.

The Riken research team led by Makoto Tsubokura has previously used the Fugaku supercomputer to model contagion conditions in trains, work spaces, and class rooms. Notably, the simulations showed that opening windows on commuter trains can increase the ventilation by two to three times, lowering the concentration of ambient microbes.

"People's blind fear or unfounded confidence against the infection of COVID-19 is simply because it is invisible," Tsubokura said.

Also Read: People News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; 'Queen of Crime' Christie's first detective novel marks centenary and more

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-IEA says oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second wave

Global oil stocks which rose during the height of the pandemic are being steadily reduced, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Wednesday, but a second wave is slowing demand and will complicate efforts by producers to balance the ma...

TO THE NEW wins Gold Stevie Award at 2020 International Business Awards

New Delhi India, October 14 ANINewsVoir TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company, has been named the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand at the 17th Annual Stevie International Business ...

Armed Police Training Centre official arrested for raping woman constable trainee

A senior official of the Armed Police Training Centre at Dergaon in Assam was arrested for allegedly raping a woman constable trainee, a police officer said on Wednesday. Golaghat, Additional Superintendent of Police, Surjeet Singh Panesar ...

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX falls, South Africa's rand hit by debt concerns

Renewed worries about South Africas bloated debt levels put the rand among the worst-performing EMEA currencies on Wednesday, while emerging market stocks fell as another COVID-19 vaccine delay hurt demand for risk-linked assets. The rand s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020