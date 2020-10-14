Ladakh records 87 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more recoveries

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its infection tally to 5,238, an official bulletin said. Seventy-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.

The number of active cases in the region stands at 969 – 747 in Leh district and 222 in Kargil, the bulletin released by the directorate of health services said. Ladakh has recorded 64 COVID-related deaths so far, while 4,205 patients have recovered from the disease.

The bulletin said 76 new cases were detected in Leh district and another 11 in Kargil. Of the 79 new recoveries, 56 were in Leh and 23 in Kargil, it added.