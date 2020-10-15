Australia's Victoria state says daily coronavirus infections fall to 8-day low

Australia's Victoria state said on Thursday it had just six new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest one-day figure in eight days, and no deaths. Its capital Melbourne, which has been the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, is in its third month of a stringent lockdown and Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews is due to update plans to ease restrictions on Sunday.

Australia has reported about 27,500 cases, 75% of which have been in Victoria, and 904 deaths due to the virus. Nearly 90% of all COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Victoria, which is home to about a quarter of the country's 25 million people. New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported 11 new cases.