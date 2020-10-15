Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs to build field hospitals as COVID-19 cases soar

The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, government officials said on Thursday, as the daily rise in new coronavirus cases hits fresh records. Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told CTK news agency the army would start building an area for 500 hospital beds at a fairground in Prague from Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:25 IST
Czechs to build field hospitals as COVID-19 cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, government officials said on Thursday, as the daily rise in new coronavirus cases hits fresh records.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told CTK news agency the army would start building an area for 500 hospital beds at a fairground in Prague from Saturday. The country of 10.7 million has Europe's fastest rate of infections as cases have nearly doubled in October alone, to 139,290. The Health Ministry reported 9,544 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally so far.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters it was necessary to start building extra capacity. "We don't have time, the outlook is not good. These numbers are catastrophic," Babis said.

The number of hospitalisations has risen 161% in October to 2,678, with 518 patientes in intensive care. Deaths have climbed to 1,172, up 75% this month. The fast rise in cases has put strain on hospitals, which are converting general wards into COVID-19 units and cancelling non-urgent procedures to cope. The number hospitalised is six times the peak seen during the first wave of the virus.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Girl conceived to donate bone marrow saves brother's life

A one-year-old girl, conceived by her parents through IVF specifically for the purpose of donating her bone marrow to their thalassemic son, has succeeded in saving her six-year-old brothers life. Baby Kavya was born a year ago through In-V...

FEATURE-Using AI, Canadian city predicts who might become homeless

By Chris Arsenault TORONTO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As makeshift tent cities spring up across Canada to house rough sleepers who fear using shelters due to COVID-19, one city is leveraging artificial intelligence AI to predict w...

Kenyan couple set off to motorkbike around the world - but run into COVID

Kenyan couple Dos and Wamuyu Kariuki loved adventure almost as much as they loved each other. So two months after they got married, they quit their jobs and set off in 2018 to motor-bike across all the seven continents.It is unlike Africans...

Kejriwal urges people to turn off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals. He said the government will la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020