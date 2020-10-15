Left Menu
Croatia sets daily COVID-19 record, Slovenia moves schools online

Croatia reported 793 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, as neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its rising number of infections. For seven Slovenian regions gatherings of more than 10 people are forbidden and masks are obligatory outdoors. On Thursday Slovenia, a country of some 2 million people, reported 707 daily infections.

Croatia sets daily COVID-19 record, Slovenia moves schools online
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Croatia reported 793 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, as neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its rising number of infections. Since the pandemic began Croatia, with some 4 million people, has had 22,534 cases with 344 deaths. Currently there are 3,562 active cases.

From this week, face masks are obligatory indoors in public places, bars and restaurants have restrictions on the number of customers permitted and public gatherings of more than 50 people must seek approval. In Slovenia, which also reports record numbers in the last few days, schools will from Monday operate online for older elementary pupils and all high school students. For seven Slovenian regions gatherings of more than 10 people are forbidden and masks are obligatory outdoors.

On Thursday Slovenia, a country of some 2 million people, reported 707 daily infections.

