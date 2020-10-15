Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow to introduce QR-codes at nightclubs as Russian virus deaths peak

Authorities in Moscow said a QR-code system would be introduced at late-night entertainment venues from Oct. 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high on Thursday. Russia reported 286 new deaths, the highest since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 23,491.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:06 IST
Moscow to introduce QR-codes at nightclubs as Russian virus deaths peak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Authorities in Moscow said a QR-code system would be introduced at late-night entertainment venues from Oct. 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high on Thursday.

Russia reported 286 new deaths, the highest since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 23,491. It registered an additional 13,754 coronavirus infections, with 3,942 of those in Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said employees and customers at nightclubs and bars open between midnight and 6 a.m. would have to register with their telephone number to enter and scan a QR-code. Late-night entertainment venues were among the establishments closed during a lockdown in the spring.

"Of course, registering telephone numbers alone will not prevent the spread of the coronavirus," Sobyanin wrote on his website. Being able to notify people at risk of infection would allow the authorities to identify new cases and quickly contact other people who could also have been infected, he explained. "We have every reason to close them (bars and nightclubs)again. However, we would not want to take this step," he said.

Head of the consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Thursday blamed people's non-compliance with restrictive health measures for the rise in cases, the RIA news agency reported. She urged Russians to wear masks in public. Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has recorded 1,354,163 infections, the world's fourth largest caseload, with 347,946 in Moscow, the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak.

The city of nearly 13 million people has opened two temporary hospitals, ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely and introduced online learning for secondary school students.

Also Read: In hardening stance, France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EPCA says no relaxation for housing societies to use gensets

A Supreme Court-appointed pollution monitoring authority made it clear on Thursday that it will not allow any relaxation, except for essential services, in banning the use of electricity generators in Delhi-NCR and asked people to question ...

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the a...

12 schools run by CNI to move SC against HC order of minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

Twelve private schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese, have decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent order of Calcutta High Court asking 145 private schools to offer a minimum 20 percent reduction in fees acros...

Rahul Gandhi's virtual school inauguration not held as Wayanad administration refuses permission

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday alleged that the Wayanad district administration had not granted permission for the online inauguration of a school here by Rahul Gandhi, MP, as prior consent was not sought. Senior party leader and Wayana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020