Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB BJP chief discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh who was admitted to a city private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday, sources in it said. Ghosh said he had got himself admitted to the hospital on October 16 after he developed high temperature along with persistent cough. "There were no other complications.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:32 IST
WB BJP chief discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh who was admitted to a city private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday, sources in it said. The 56-year-old BJP leader had tested positive on Friday folloewing he was admitted to the hospital's high dependency unit.

Ghosh told reporters that all the test reports have confirmed that he has recovered and he is feeling well now. Ghosh said he had got himself admitted to the hospital on October 16 after he developed high temperature along with persistent cough.

"There were no other complications. I am okay now. Let me assure everybody there is no reason to be anxious about my health conditios. Thanking you all and stay safe," Ghosh said. "I am praying to Devi Durga to make the world COVID-19 free, everyone COVID-19 free," the BJP leader said.

Senior party leader Raju Banerjee who was present during the discharge alleged that the police did not allow party workers present outside the hospital to greet Ghosh when he came out and boarded his vehicle..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan continues blind eye on LeT, JeM, Haqqani Network

By Francesca Marino October arrives and with it the usual Sword of Damocles hanging on Pakistans head the FATF meeting. The organisation has to decide if Pakistan should be excluded from its grey list, based on a review of Islamabads perfor...

'No Entry' boards placed outside pandals in West Bengal after court order

No Entry boards were placed outside Puja pandals in the Police Line area of Birbhum on Tuesday after Calcutta High Court declared pandals no-entry zones for the visitors in West Bengal in view of the ongoing pandemic. According to the court...

Rallis India shares decline over 4 pc after earnings disappointment

Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday, tanked over 4 percent after the company posted a 2 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax after exceptional items during the September 2020 quarter. The stock tan...

Delhi High Court allows Anwar Ali to play until AIFF's final decision

In a huge relief for India U-17 World Cup footballer Anwar Ali, who has a congenital heart condition, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed him to carry on playing until the national federation arrives at a final decision. The court overr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020