Czech Republic reports 11,984 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally

The number of people who died of the COVID-19 disease rose to 1,619 from 1,513 over the past 24 hours in the country of 10.7 million, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday. The data on casualties are being assigned to a number of previous days as reports come in with a delay.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 11:12 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The Czech Republic reported 11,984 new cases of coronavirus for Oct. 20, the highest daily tally on record, as the country is struggling with a surge in recent weeks. The number of people who died of the COVID-19 disease rose to 1,619 from 1,513 over the past 24 hours in the country of 10.7 million, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The data on casualties are being assigned to a number of previous days as reports come in with a delay. The government is to meet at an extraordinary session at 8:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) to discuss the epidemiological situation. Health Minister Roman Prymula had hinted on Tuesday that tougher anti-epidemic measures were on the way.

