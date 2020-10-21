Left Menu
Nepal on Wednesday reported over 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's caseload to 144,872, according to the Ministry of Health. The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 3,107 new cases. Meanwhile, 2,996 people were discharged from different health facilities after recovery in the past 24 hours.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:15 IST
Nepal registers over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Wednesday reported over 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's caseload to 144,872, according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll from the COVID-19 climbed to 791 with 26 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, it said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Jageshwar Gautam said that 5,743 people tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting 20,118 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests across the country. The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 3,107 new cases.

Meanwhile, 2,996 people were discharged from different health facilities after recovery in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 recovery tally has reached 99,605, the spokesperson said.

There are currently 44,476 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and hospitals across the country, the official added.

