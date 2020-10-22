Bengal logs record 4,069 new infections, 64 fresh fatalities

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in West Bengal as the state reported the highest single-day spike of 4,069 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 3,33,126, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the disease, it said.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.45 per cent after 3,596 patients recovered from the infection. So far, 2,91,303 recoveries have been recorded in West Bengal. The number of active cases in the state now is 35,579.

West Bengal has reported record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days. On October 13, the state had detected 3,631 fresh cases and the figure is rising every day since then. The bulletin on Wednesday said that the new positive cases include 879 from Kolkata, 872 from North 24 Parganas district, 268 from Howrah, 245 from South 24 Parganas, 225 from Paschim Medinipur and 223 from Hooghly.

Of the fresh fatalities during the day, 19 each were reported from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district, while South 24 Parganas registered seven deaths, it said. The remaining 19 casualties were recorded in several other districts. Out of the 64 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Since Tuesday, 43,592 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 41,22,243, the bulletin added. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Haradhan Das of Kolkata Police posted at Survey Park police station died of COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of policemen succumbing to the disease to over 23, a health department official said.