Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal logs record 4,069 new infections, 64 fresh fatalities

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in West Bengal as the state reported the highest single-day spike of 4,069 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 3,33,126, the health department said in a bulletin. The number of active cases in the state now is 35,579. West Bengal has reported record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:28 IST
Bengal logs record 4,069 new infections, 64 fresh fatalities

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in West Bengal as the state reported the highest single-day spike of 4,069 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 3,33,126, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the disease, it said.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.45 per cent after 3,596 patients recovered from the infection. So far, 2,91,303 recoveries have been recorded in West Bengal. The number of active cases in the state now is 35,579.

West Bengal has reported record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days. On October 13, the state had detected 3,631 fresh cases and the figure is rising every day since then. The bulletin on Wednesday said that the new positive cases include 879 from Kolkata, 872 from North 24 Parganas district, 268 from Howrah, 245 from South 24 Parganas, 225 from Paschim Medinipur and 223 from Hooghly.

Of the fresh fatalities during the day, 19 each were reported from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district, while South 24 Parganas registered seven deaths, it said. The remaining 19 casualties were recorded in several other districts. Out of the 64 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Since Tuesday, 43,592 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 41,22,243, the bulletin added. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Haradhan Das of Kolkata Police posted at Survey Park police station died of COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of policemen succumbing to the disease to over 23, a health department official said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In emails, Sacklers fret over wealth, opioid business

Soon after a Purdue Pharma LP affiliate pleaded guilty to misbranding its addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin in 2007, the companys Sackler family owners fretted about possible threats to their wealth.On May 17, 2007, Jonathan Sackler, wh...

US STOCKS-S&P edges down in choppy session as U.S. stimulus talks drag on

The SP closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a fresh U.S. coronavirus stimulus package. White House Chief of Staff Mark...

Soccer-Rashford to fight on after MPs reject free school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashfords campaign to extend free school meals over the holidays has suffered a setback after members of the British Parliament voted against the provision.England forward Rashford, who has been awarded MBE ...

Environmental factors behind 15 per cent of deaths across Mediterranean, new UN report reveals

In 2016, more than 228,000 people died prematurely from exposure to air pollution, according to UNEPs State of the Environment and Development in the Mediterranean SoEDRising inequality, biodiversity loss, climate change and unrelenting p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020