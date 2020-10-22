Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain authorises temporary use of flu vaccine to help meet demand

The regulator has been given extra powers during the course of the pandemic, such as being able also to temporarily authorise any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards before it has received a full licence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:33 IST
Britain authorises temporary use of flu vaccine to help meet demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain has authorised the temporary use of the Flublok flu vaccine and ordered millions of doses as it seeks to give jabs to more people during the coronavirus pandemic. A surge in demand for vaccines to ward off winter flu has led to shortages in some European cities, raising the risk of a potentially lethal "twindemic" as COVID-19 cases spike.

Britain is targeting the vaccination of more than 30 million people, nearly half the population, and said it had given authorisation for the supply of Flublok, which has been used in the United States for the last three winters. "Flublok has been in regular use in the United States – and the evidence shows that it is an excellent product," deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam said.

"I want to reassure everyone that all vaccines have undergone robust clinical trials and rigorous checks by the regulator to ensure they are safe, effective and of a high quality." Flublok received authorisation for temporary supply from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The MHRA has the power to take such a step when it is satisfied that a medicine is safe and effective in response to a public health threat. The regulator has been given extra powers during the course of the pandemic, such as being able also to temporarily authorise any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards before it has received a full licence.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...

India committed to zero tolerance against graft: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is committed to the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and unaccounted money as he addressed the first-ever ministerial meeting of G-20 anti-corruption working group. Addres...

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott

The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance t...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020