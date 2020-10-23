Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot sees active cases fall to 4-month low

Australia's Victoria state - the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak - on Friday reported that active coronavirus cases have fallen to a four-month low, paving the way for an acceleration in the easing of social distancing curbs. The nation's second-most populous state, which recorded just one new infection in the past 24 hours, said there are now 100 active cases - the lowest since June 19.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 06:09 IST
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot sees active cases fall to 4-month low

Australia's Victoria state - the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak - on Friday reported that active coronavirus cases have fallen to a four-month low, paving the way for an acceleration in the easing of social distancing curbs.

The nation's second-most populous state, which recorded just one new infection in the past 24 hours, said there are now 100 active cases - the lowest since June 19. "This is a good number. This is a very clear sign that the strategy is working," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

The active infections are a relief to state authorities amid heightened fears of a fresh cluster after a case in a school in Melbourne's northern suburbs prompted authorities to order 800 people to self-isolate. However, with new case numbers in single digits for nine consecutive days, Andrews is expected to announce on Sunday an accelerated timetable for easing restrictions in a boost to Australia's ailing economy.

Melbourne's roughly 5 million residents were granted more freedom to move about on Monday after a months-long lockdown, but public gatherings remain tightly limited and retailers and restaurants must operate only on take-away or delivery orders. Australia has recorded just over 27,400 COVID-19 infections, far fewer than many other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 90% of the 905 deaths nationally.

States are on heightened alert for possible outbreaks emerging from overseas despite international borders remaining closed. In Queensland state, authorities said on Thursday they are considering their options after two members on a freighter tested positive for COVID-19.

The ship was blocked from docking in Brisbane after New Zealand authorities alerted Australian officials earlier this week that the vessel’s crew could be infected with a new strain of the virus.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden begins

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are face-to-face in their final presidential debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3. A planned second debate on October...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunak announces more generous UK jobs support scheme httpson.ft.com35ocAARAirbus set to boost p...

COVID-19 to push 150-175 mn more people into extreme poverty: UN expert

Between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert said at the UN. Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said that between 150 million ...

Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into U.S. state and local government computer networks and in two instances were successful, U.S. government agencies said on Thursday - the second major warning over foreign hacking in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020