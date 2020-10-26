Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:46 a.m. No fresh COVID-19 death in Puducherry; 144 new cases take tally to 34,336. 11:41 a.m. Telangana adds 582 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths push toll to 1,311. 10:01 a.m. Single day rise of 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 79,09,959, death toll to 1,19,014: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:00 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:39 a.m.

20 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; total count 5,933. 11:58 a.m.

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark. 11:57 a.m.

Tripura reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 183 more recoveries. 11:53 a.m.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised. 11:46 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 death in Puducherry; 144 new cases take tally to 34,336. 11:41 a.m.

Telangana adds 582 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths push toll to 1,311. 10:32 p.m.

20 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,245. 10:32 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 99,686. 10:04 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 6,53,717, while 71,37,228 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 10:01 a.m.

Single day rise of 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 79,09,959, death toll to 1,19,014: Government. 2:50 a.m.

Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on November 1.

