Moderna says preparing for launch of experimental coronavirus vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:45 IST
Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was preparing to launch its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large human trial, and was in talks with a WHO-led group for distribution.
Moderna recently finished enrolling participants for a 30,000-volunteer study that is testing whether the vaccine can help prevent COVID-19. Early data from the trial is expected in the coming weeks. The company said it was in talks with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility on a tiered pricing proposal for its vaccine.
