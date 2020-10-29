Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO scheme may compensate people in poor countries against COVID vaccine side-effects

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:31 IST
WHO scheme may compensate people in poor countries against COVID vaccine side-effects
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to allay fears that could hamper a global rollout of shots.

The scheme is being set up by the promoters of the COVAX vaccine facility, which is co-led by the WHO and GAVI, a vaccine alliance, a COVAX document published on Thursday said. The scheme could foot the bill for 92 low-income countries, meaning their governments would temporarily not be liable for claims from patients should anything go unexpectedly wrong.

However, dozens of middle-income countries, such as South Africa, Lebanon, Gabon, Iran and most Latin American states, would not be offered this protection.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana’s Nuh district

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a special investigating team SIT to probe alleged forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryanas Nuh district. The plea has alleged that the life, personal liberty and religious ri...

Searchers in western Alaska look for 7 missing boaters

Search teams have looked in western Alaska for more than a week without success for seven boaters who went missing while seal hunting. Quinhagak Tribal Police Chief John Peter said a 22-foot 6.7-meter aluminum boat with three men left the v...

Gurgaon Based Startup MOPP Makes Pakodas Delivery Friendly

Gurgaon Haryana India, Oct 29 ANIBusinessWire India MOPP- Mad Over Parathas and Pakodas has worked hard to reinvent and upgrade Pakodas and they call them crispy Fusion Pakodas. These Fusion Pakodas remain fresh and crispy when delivered at...

Jamaican teacher turns Kingston walls into blackboards

With most schools in Jamaica still closed due to the pandemic, schoolteacher Taneka Mckoy every day braves the risk of stray gunshots from gang warfare and the oppressive Caribbean heat as she trudges around her inner city Kingston communit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020