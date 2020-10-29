Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics

The actor said he would announce at the appropriate time whether he would enter politics or not after consulting office bearers of his 'Mandram'. The disclosure of his health status, forthe first time, is seen as an indication that the actor was seriously rethinkinglaunching a political party.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:33 IST
Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram (rajinikanth.official)

Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he would announce at the appropriate time whether he would enter politics or not after consulting office bearers of his 'Mandram'.

The disclosure of his health status, forthe first time, is seen as an indication that the actor was seriously rethinkinglaunching a political party. Rajinikanth said on his twitter handle that though a statement -that hints that he may reconsider his political entry given his health condition- doing the rounds in social media was not from him, the content related to his health status and doctors advise to him "is all true." "Everyone knows that it is not my statement. However, the information in it related to my health status and doctors advise to me is entirely true," he said.

Doctors categorically advising Rajinikanth against venturing into politics in view of his kidney transplant in 2016 and the raging coronavirus pandemic were the two key health related points that found a mention in the purported "statement." The 'statement' recalling his treatment at a Singapore hospital in 2011 for kidney ailment, said that Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant at a hospital in the United States in May 2016. The doctors advised the actor when he sought 'consultation' on his political entry, it said.

The experts said that even if a vaccine was developed for COVID-19, whether the actor's body shall 'accept' it or not would be known only with the vaccine's availability, doctors told the actor. "Now you are 70 years old. The immunity will be pretty low for you since you have undergone a renal transplant when compared to others.

Hence, the chance of you contracting the coronavirus is very high," the doctors advised. Considering such factors, the health care professionals advised Rajinikanth to stay away from politics 'for sure' during these times of the pandemic.

"At the right time, I will let the people know about my political stand after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram," he said. The Mandram was seen as a 'launch vehicle' and a preparatory exercise to help the actor float his political party successfully.

The actor had said that it was his desire to create a political revolution in Tamil Nadu and had never aspired for the Chief Minister's post. He had said early this year that he would enter politics when there is an "upsurge" among people favouring clean politics.

Expectations that he may announce his party heightened recently and there were speculations about the timing of the announcement as well in a sectionof the media.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana’s Nuh district

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a special investigating team SIT to probe alleged forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryanas Nuh district. The plea has alleged that the life, personal liberty and religious ri...

Searchers in western Alaska look for 7 missing boaters

Search teams have looked in western Alaska for more than a week without success for seven boaters who went missing while seal hunting. Quinhagak Tribal Police Chief John Peter said a 22-foot 6.7-meter aluminum boat with three men left the v...

Gurgaon Based Startup MOPP Makes Pakodas Delivery Friendly

Gurgaon Haryana India, Oct 29 ANIBusinessWire India MOPP- Mad Over Parathas and Pakodas has worked hard to reinvent and upgrade Pakodas and they call them crispy Fusion Pakodas. These Fusion Pakodas remain fresh and crispy when delivered at...

Jamaican teacher turns Kingston walls into blackboards

With most schools in Jamaica still closed due to the pandemic, schoolteacher Taneka Mckoy every day braves the risk of stray gunshots from gang warfare and the oppressive Caribbean heat as she trudges around her inner city Kingston communit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020