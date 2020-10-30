Left Menu
Mexico reports 5,948 new coronavirus cases, 464 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-10-2020 06:49 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported on Thursday 5,948 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 464 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 912,811 and the death toll to 90,773.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

