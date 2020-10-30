Left Menu
Canada says stronger response needed to slow spread of coronavirus, lifts death toll forecast

Canada needs to adopt a stronger response now to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus that has already killed more than 10,000 people and is growing worse, health authorities said on Friday. They also released modeling updates showing the cumulative death toll could range between 10,285 and 10,400 by Nov 8.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada needs to adopt a stronger response now to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus that has already killed more than 10,000 people and is growing worse, health authorities said on Friday.

They also released modeling updates showing the cumulative death toll could range between 10,285 and 10,400 by Nov 8. Cumulative cases could be between 251,800 and 262,200 by the same date. "(The) long-range forecast indicates that a stronger response is needed now to slow the spread of COVID-19," chief public health officer Theresa Tam told a briefing.

Canada continues to break daily records for the number of new cases and some of the 10 provinces are reintroducing bans on indoor dining and limiting the size of gatherings. "Worryingly, we are seeing the percentage of people testing positive is continuing to rise across the country," Tam said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the briefing that "the situation is serious and this is not the time to relax".

Videos

