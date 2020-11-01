Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Labor Party claims victory in COVID-dominated race in Queensland

Australia has fared much better in managing the coronavirus pandemic than a majority of the world's countries, recording a total of just over 27,500 infections - or less than a third of the new daily cases seen in the United States on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 05:54 IST
Australian Labor Party claims victory in COVID-dominated race in Queensland

The Australian Labor Party in Queensland claimed it has retained power in a coronavirus-overshadowed election on Saturday, with voters backing the strict social distancing measures that have estranged the state from the national government.

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk became the nation's first woman to win three terms, and with counting to continue on Sunday, Labor was on track to hold as many as 49 seats in the 93-seat parliament, up one on its previous number. Palaszczuk has adopted stringent anti-virus controls, including the closure of state borders, causing friction with Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison who wants internal borders open to boost an economic recovery.

"Here in Queensland we've all stood strong and united," Palaszczuk said in her victory speech. "We stared down critics and we have come out of it all the better for it." The first major state election during the coronavirus pandemic, after votes in two of Australia's territories earlier this year, has been seen as a barometer on preferences on how to handle the pandemic.

Queensland, the country's third-most populous state with a population of around five million, has recorded just under 1,200 total coronavirus cases this year and six related deaths. The election came after the state of Victoria last week ended most of its 111-day lockdown restrictions and a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Age newspaper and Nine News showed Victorians backing the state's tough handling of the pandemic.

Victoria, Australia, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, on Sunday recorded zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day. Australia has fared much better in managing the coronavirus pandemic than a majority of the world's countries, recording a total of just over 27,500 infections - or less than a third of the new daily cases seen in the United States on Friday.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

TN Minister Doraikkannu no more

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, who was battling Covid-19, has died, a private hospital said on Sunday. The 72 year-old Minister breathed his last late on Saturday night, Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selva...

President Trump protected US Constitution; can revive economy after pandemic; say his supporters

President Donald Trump has protected the US Constitution, ensured freedom of religion and expression of speech in America, his supporters in two adjoining battleground States of Ohio and Pennsylvania have said, emphasising that it is only h...

Seven pro democratic lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Seven pro-democratic lawmakers were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday on charges related to obstructing a legislative council meeting in May, they said on Facebook, a move that comes after Beijing passed a contentious security law in June. Th...

Guterres condemns aggressions against civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres condemns the violence and reiterated that both sides have the obligation, under international humanitarian law, to take utmost care to spare and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in the conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020