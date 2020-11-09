Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines which are expected to complete testing this year or next and could be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups. These include shots from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:16 IST
Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to a copy of its national vaccine strategy seen by Reuters on Monday. The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines which are expected to complete testing this year or next and could be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups.

These include shots from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac. "Assuming that a favourable risk-benefit ratio can be confirmed, first approvals are expected in Q1/2021 at the earliest," the paper says.

Germany plans to set up centralised vaccination centres to inoculate priority groups in the first instance, which will be supported by mobile teams, Reuters reported last week. The German government will cover the cost of the vaccines, while the cost of setting up the vaccination centres will be borne by the states and public and private health insurers where appropriate.

The paper says it expects manufacturers will deliver the shots to distribution centres in multi-dose vials without the syringes and cannulas as well as the required solvent that is needed for vaccination. It has therefore asked the states to procure these accessories. To get an overview on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Germany will collect non-personal data including information on age, sex, place of residence, vaccination date, vaccine product and vaccination dose administered, the paper says.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Uber launches 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport to reduce wait time

Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said it has launched its PIN-Dispatch feature at Delhi airport, aimed at reducing wait time and enhancing rider experience. The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will ...

Former Kosovo president faces war crimes judge after shock resignation

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, the rebel turned politician who abruptly resigned last week to face war crimes charges, appears before a judge for the first time in The Hague on Monday.Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 199...

7-yr-old boy sodomised, accused arrested: Police

A seven-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village in Roza area of the district, police said on Monday. Accused Vimal has been arrested on charges of committing the sexual offence against the order of nature, said Shahja...

EU holds "great expectations" for president-elect Biden in trade

The European Union has great expectations of a new U.S. president and hopes the United States will re-engage in multilateral trade talks, EU officials said on Monday. EU ministers responsible for trade were meeting by video conference on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020