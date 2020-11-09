Left Menu
Development News Edition

German health minister encouraged by Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data

Data from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech on their experimental COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging, Germany's health minister said on Monday. "If this should prove true ... "This is encouraging." The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:12 IST
German health minister encouraged by Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data

Data from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech on their experimental COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging, Germany's health minister said on Monday.

"If this should prove true ... then it would be a good signal because it shows that this vaccine makes a difference," Spahn told a news conference. "This is encouraging."

The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'; K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an iconJeopardy game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who calle...

Kenya-based teacher awarded 2020 Ahimsa Award in UK

Kenya-based teacher Peter Tabichi, who was awarded the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize last year, has been conferred the 2020 Ahimsa Award by the Trustees of the Institute of Jainology in London. The Institute of Jainlology IOJ represe...

CCI orders probe against Google for alleged unfair biz ways with respect to Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay. Google Pay is a popular digital wallet platform.... the Commission is of ...

Two mild tremors in Palghar; no injury or damage to property

Two mild earthquakes were recorded on Monday morning in Maharashtras Palghar district, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremors which took place at 531am and 417pm, they said.Both tremors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020