The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 95,744 after 240 people were found infected onMonday, while the death toll increased by six to touch 1,707,an official said

A total of 218 people recovered during the day, takingthe overall count of those discharged to 91,214, he said

Nashik civic limits account for 876 of the deaths and63,313 of the caseload.