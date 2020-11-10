Left Menu
Odisha reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the states caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:53 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the states caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official said. The state also registered of 13 deaths which pushed the coastal states coronavirus death toll to 1,454, he said.

Odishas new COVID-19 positive cases on a day have dropped below 1,000, for the first time since July 20, a senior official said. "This has been possible due to the dedicated efforts of COVID Warriors who continue to work tirelessly in the field every day," he said.

Of the new cases reported from 29 of the states 30 districts, 572 have been reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 415 are local contact cases. Sundargarh reported the highest number of 107 new cases. The other 28 districts reported less than 100 fresh cases, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family welfare department said: "Regret to inform the demise of thirteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Of the 13 fresh fatalities, three each were from Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts while Khurda and Sundergargh reported two casualties each. One each died in the districts of Balasore, Bargarh and Keonjhar, the data released by the department said.

The state has so far reported 1,454 fatalities of which Khurda district alone accounted for 254 deaths, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (120). This apart, 53 COVID-19 positive patients have also died in the state, but the government attributed the cause of their deaths to some other disease, he said.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 12,584 while 2,89,689 patients have recovered from the infectious disease. The state has so far conducted tests on 50.27 lakh samples, including 43,409 on Monday. The states positivity rate stands at 6.04 per cent, he said.

