Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus

Health authorities in Thailand said Tuesday that a Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is believed to have become infected through contact with his country's foreign minister, who tested positive last week during an abortive official visit.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:16 IST
Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities in Thailand said Tuesday that a Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is believed to have become infected through contact with his country's foreign minister, who tested positive last week during an abortive official visit. Cambodian officials had said Monday that Hungary's ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam had tested positive for the coronavirus in the wake of a one-day visit to Cambodia by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Szijjarto was found to be infected when he was tested last Tuesday on arrival in Thailand from Cambodia.

The unnamed 53-year-old Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok is the only locally transmitted case in Thailand so far to be linked to Szijjarto. In Cambodia, four people out of more then 900 tested for the virus because of links to Szijjarto's visit have tested positive. In addition to the Hungarian ambassador, they are a Cambodian bodyguard for the visiting minister, a lawmaker from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party and a senior Agriculture Ministry official.

Hun Sen and four Cabinet ministers went into quarantine because they met with Szijjarto the same day he tested positive. Hun Sen said he will stay quarantined for 14 days, and announced Monday on his Facebook page that he, his wife and other members of their household have all tested negative twice. Szijjarto's case also prompted Cambodian authorities to increase measures against the spread of the virus, closing schools in the area of Phnom Penh, the capital, for two weeks and ordering karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues nationwide to be shut until further notice.

Thailand's Department of Disease Control on Tuesday announced three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in addition to the Hungarian diplomat. One travelled from the United States, one from India and one from Sweden. Thailand has seen only a handful of locally transmitted cases for several months. Thailand has had 3,844 confirmed cases overall, including 60 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls strike rate: BJP, Left score big; JD(U), Cong far behind

The BJP has scored high in terms of winning percentage in the Bihar assembly polls, while its partner JDU has performed relatively poorly. In the opposition camp, the Left front has outscored its partners with a much better strike rate. A...

BRIEF-UK's Unite Scotland: Up To 200 Jobs At Risk At Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery

UNITE SCOTLAND SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE UNITE ON NOV. 16 REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOV...

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , its President Ursula von der Leyen said.Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020