Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,107 and 12,908 cases, respectively," he said. The official said Bhopal now has 1,761 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,707.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:01 IST
MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,67,877, they added.

"Two people died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Jhabua and Bhind districts," an official said. "Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 208, Indore 117, Gwalior 77 and Jabalpur 41. The number of cases in Indore rose to 34,842, including 699 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 26,589 with 492 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,107 and 12,908 cases, respectively," he said.

The official said Bhopal now has 1,761 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,707. Jabalpur and Gwalior have 515 and 543 active cases, respectively. With 25,353 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 32.02 lakh, he informed.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,79,068, new cases 900, death toll 3,042, recovered 1,67,877, active cases 8,149, number of people tested so far 32,02,500. PTI ADU MAS BNM KRK KRK

