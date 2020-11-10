Left Menu
Brazil halts trial of Chinese vaccine attacked by Bolsonaro

Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, delighting President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly criticized the vaccine's credibility and said it would not be purchased by his country.

Updated: 10-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:27 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, delighting President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly criticized the vaccine's credibility and said it would not be purchased by his country. Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, said late on Monday that the event occurred on Oct. 29 but did not give further details or any indication of how long the suspension might last.

Reuters, citing a source familiar with the matter, on Tuesday reported that the event that led to the trial suspension was a suicide. The trial's organizers criticized Anvisa's decision, saying they had not been notified in advance of the decision and that there was no reason to stop the trial.

Although a trial volunteer had died, it had nothing to do with the vaccine, Jean Gorinchteyn, Health Secretary for the state of Sao Paulo, where the trials are being run, told a news conference on Tuesday. "We had an external event that led to the regulator being notified," Gorinchteyn said. "This vaccine is safe."

Dimas Covas, the head of Sao Paulo's medical research institute Butantan, which is conducting the Sinovac trial, said the vaccine had shown no serious adverse effects. Speaking at the same news conference, he said he hoped the trial would be resumed this Tuesday or Wednesday. Brazil's suspension of the trial, one of Sinovac's three large late-stage studies, and the resulting fallout underlines the increasingly fraught political atmosphere surrounding the development and distribution of potential vaccines.

The setback to Sinovac's efforts contrasts with welcome news from Pfizer Inc, which said on Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. U.S. President Donald Trump, who lost the U.S. election and has repeatedly blamed China for being the source of the coronavirus, has accused Pfizer of delaying its announcement until after the vote.

Bolsonaro, a longtime China skeptic and ideological ally of Trump's, has dismissed the Sinovac vaccine as lacking in credibility. On Tuesday morning, he said on his Facebook page that the suspension was "another victory for Jair Bolsonaro." Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of The Global Times, published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's Communist Party, suggested on Tuesday that the proximity of the U.S. and Brazilian announcements was suspicious.

"The timing is a little strange," he said on social media platform Weibo. "I am very worried that politics and the excessive pursuit of economic interests are deeply involved in the information release on vaccines." A World Health Organization spokeswoman sought to play down the politics.

"I don't think you need to try to find reasons or explanations other than the fact that people who are looking for a vaccine ... are very cautious," Fadela Chaib said. TRIAL HALTED

Sinovac said in a statement on its website on Tuesday it was confident in the safety of its vaccine and will continue to communicate with Brazil on the matter. It has previously said it expects interim results of late-stage trials this year. It is not uncommon for clinical trials to be suspended temporarily after a subject dies or becomes ill so that independent monitors and trial organizers can check whether it is related to the drug being tested.

Sinovac's vaccine is among the three experimental COVID-19 vaccines China has been using to inoculate hundreds of thousands of people under an emergency use program. A Chinese health official said on Oct. 20 that serious side effects have not been observed in clinical trials. Bolsonaro has previously said the federal government will not buy the vaccine, although he had appeared to soften his position before his celebratory social media post on Tuesday.

His stance has set a clear political battleline with the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, who has said his state will both import the vaccine and produce it. Work has even begun on a plant capable of producing 100 million doses a year. Doria, who is widely expected to challenge Bolsonaro at the next presidential election in 2022, has said a public inoculation program in Sao Paulo with the Sinovac vaccine would likely be rolled out as early as January.

Sinovac is also hoping to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to Butantan. Late stage trials are also being conducted in Indonesia and Turkey. Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma said on Tuesday that its Sinovac vaccine trials were "going smoothly."

Four COVID-19 vaccines are being tested in Brazil, including those developed by Oxford University with AstraZeneca Plc and the candidate developed by Johnson & Johnson . Pfizer's vaccine, developed in partnership with Germany's BioNTech SE, is undergoing late-stage tests involving 3,100 volunteers in Sao Paulo and Bahia states.

Worldwide, there are at least 10 experimental coronavirus vaccines in late-stage clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. Four of them are from China.

