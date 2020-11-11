Left Menu
Czech Republic reports 9,016 new coronavirus cases, 249 deaths

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 11-11-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic reported 9,016 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 10, a drop of 3,072 from a week earlier, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The country of 10.7 million has recorded a total of 429,880 cases after showing one of Europe's highest infection rates for several weeks.

The ministry also reported 249 new deaths, including 109 on Tuesday and adding in revisions to previous days. Overall, 5,323 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

