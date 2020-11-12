UK's Sunak says economic growth likely slowed since September

UK's Sunak says economic growth likely slowed since SeptemberReuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:44 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said steps taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19 had likely slowed economic growth since September.
Official figures showed Britain's economy grew by 1.1% in September from August.
"Today's figures show that our economy was recovering over the summer, but started to slow going into autumn," he said in a statement. "The steps we've had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then."
