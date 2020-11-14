Left Menu
Development News Edition

Istanbul mayor wants lockdown to restrain second virus wave

there is at least 50 more deaths in Istanbul alone than the number reported in the whole of Turkey," added Imamoglu, who was elected last year in a shock defeat for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP). Seen as a possible future presidential contender, the mayor - who himself had COVID-19 last month - said he endorsed a local committee's proposal for an immediate 2-3 week lockdown followed by a controlled opening and robust contact-tracing period.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 20:48 IST
Istanbul mayor wants lockdown to restrain second virus wave

Istanbul's mayor called on Saturday for a lockdown of at least two weeks to contain an "out of control" rise in coronavirus cases, and said virus-related deaths in the city alone outstrip reported nationwide figures. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading politician in Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said the country's largest city must act fast and provide a clear picture of how the pandemic's second wave is emerging.

"This job is not like it was in the March-April-May period (during the first wave). The circle is getting narrower," he said at the opening of a water treatment plant. "Especially in the last week... there is at least 50 more deaths in Istanbul alone than the number reported in the whole of Turkey," added Imamoglu, who was elected last year in a shock defeat for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP).

Seen as a possible future presidential contender, the mayor - who himself had COVID-19 last month - said he endorsed a local committee's proposal for an immediate 2-3 week lockdown followed by a controlled opening and robust contact-tracing period. Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkish hospitals were not overwhelmed for now but things could worsen if people did not follow rules such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The COVID-19 disease has killed more than 11,300 in Turkey. Daily deaths and new cases - at 93 and 3,045 respectively on Friday - have risen to levels last seen in late April, just after the initial peak. The government only reports symptomatic cases, a policy that has drawn criticism from opposition lawmakers and medical groups.

Some new measures have been adopted in recent weeks including closing businesses early and, in Istanbul, dedicated hours for those 65 and older to leave home. A partial nationwide lockdown and sweeping intercity travel ban was lifted in June. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said last month a risky spike in the outbreak was emerging in Istanbul but another lockdown was not being considered at the time.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cas...

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...

Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'very poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida deteriorated to severe category and remained very poor in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region NCR on Saturday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020