8 deaths, 1,957 fresh virus cases in Haryana

Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as 1,957 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 1,99,874, according to a bulletin. So far, 2,019 people have succumbed to the disease in the state. On Sunday, three deaths were reported from Bhiwani; two from Faridabad and one each from Gurgaon, Sonipat and Sirsa, according to the state Health Department's daily bulletin

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Faridabad (643), Gurgaon (515), Hisar (163) and Sonipat (136)

Currently, the state has 19,557 active cases. As many as 1,78,298 have been discharged after recovery while the recovery rate stood at 89.21 per cent, the bulletin said.