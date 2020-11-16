Left Menu
Development News Edition

French virus data encouraging but too soon to claim victory - minister

"We have not defeated the virus yet," Veran told reporters in Lyon, adding that that as long as daily infection numbers did not drop significantly and the hospital system remained under pressure, lockdown measures must continue. France entered a second nationwide lockdown on Oct. 30, which is set to last at least until early December.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:23 IST
French virus data encouraging but too soon to claim victory - minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

France's health minister said on Monday it was too early to claim victory over a resurgence in coronavirus infections even if recent data showed some encouraging signs during a second national lockdown.

Olivier Veran said that authorities were in the process of gradually regaining control over the COVID-19 pandemic but warned that it was too soon to let up. "We have not defeated the virus yet," Veran told reporters in Lyon, adding that that as long as daily infection numbers did not drop significantly and the hospital system remained under pressure, lockdown measures must continue.

France entered a second nationwide lockdown on Oct. 30, which is set to last at least until early December. After hitting a peak of 86,852 new infections per day on Nov. 7 - nine days into lockdown - new daily infections have dropped sharply to an average of 27,786 over the past week.

With nearly two million confirmed cases, France has the world's fourth-highest case count and the highest in Europe. On Saturday, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, which had risen virtually without interruption since mid-August, finally fell, by a modest 208, to 32,499.

Numbers in intensive care also dropped for the first time in months, prompting Veran to tell regional newspapers on Sunday that it looked like France was past the peak of the pandemic. But on Sunday evening, hospital numbers jumped again by 582 to 33,081 and remained above the highest level registered during the first lockdown.

With no date yet on when or how the lockdown might ease, the government is under fire from church leaders over the ability of citizens to worship, as Catholics held protest open-air masses in the cities of Nantes and Versailles. Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to meet religious leaders on Monday. Shopowners called on the government to be allowed to reopen for the Nov. 27-29 "Black Friday" discount weekend. They have been struggling to compete against giant online retailer Amazon, which is continuing operations throughout lockdown.

In an open letter published by francinfo radio, leftist politicians and NGOs called for an exceptional tax on Amazon's revenue and urged the government to block its expansion. "With the crisis and the lockdown, Amazon threatens the very survival of the retail industry," they wrote.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police issues over 1,400 challans for COVID-protocol violation

The Delhi Police said over 1,400 challans were issued on Monday to people found flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the national capitalA total of 1,489 challans were issued for various coronavirus-protocol violations till 4 am. Out of them, 1,...

Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a 100-day nationwide tour with a focus on strengthening the party in regions where it had not done relatively well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and will spend one-third of his travel time in the st...

Soccer-Ireland's Doherty, McClean test positive for COVID-19

Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Ireland FAI said on Monday. Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for...

Spain to extend loan scheme for struggling firms until June, sources say

The Spanish government is set to extend the availability of state-backed credit lines by six months until June, while also lengthening loan maturities and grace periods on loans under the scheme, three sources with knowledge of the matter s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020