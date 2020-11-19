Left Menu
Dozens dead of 'unknown illness' in Nigeria, causing panic among communities

The Federal Ministry of Health, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), is reportedly investigating the situation after they were informed by the health officials and leaders.

Dozens dead of 'unknown illness' in Nigeria, causing panic among communities
Reckoning the fear of another epidemic, about 187 people have died of an unknown illness in the past 14 days in Nigeria, according to a report by The East African.

The unknown infection has caused fear among the communities of Kogi, Benue, Enugu, and Delta states. The people who died reportedly showed symptoms such as headache, abdominal pain, fever, general body weakness, and loss of appetite. Some of them are facing problems in defecating.

The Federal Ministry of Health, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), is reportedly investigating the situation after they were informed by the local health officials and leaders. The Kogi House of Assembly has also called for an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Speaking on the matter, Ahmed Mohammed, the Deputy Speaker of the House, said that 69 people have been reported dead in similar circumstances in the Enugu State, which shares a boundary with Kogi Community. The death toll was declared by a health officer, who later collected samples for proper treatment of other patients. The official said, "the state Ministry of Health has been notified and investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the cause of the deaths,". Talking about the samples collected, he said, "we have collected samples from the affected persons and we are looking out for possible cases of Lassa fever, cholera, yellow fever, and meningitis. Coronavirus tests will equally start in the affected communities today."

Around 50 deaths have also been reported in Okpeilo-Otukpa Community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area (LGA) by the Health Ministry and Human Service in Benue due to unknown illness, as per the reports.

The residents are advised to not panic, said Mordi Onoyne, the Delta state Commissioner for Health since similar cases of unknown 30 deaths have been reported in the Ute-Okpu and Idumusa communities of Ika North East Council Area of oil-rich Delta State.

