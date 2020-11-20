Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico close to grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, is among the highest in the world, and in the Americas lags only behind the United States and Brazil. Mexico, a country of about 125 million, alone accounts for more than 7% of confirmed deaths globally, according to a Reuters analysis, while its mortality rate of nearly 10% is higher than any other country that has reported more than a million cases.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-11-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 05:33 IST
Mexico close to grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Mexico, the most populous country in the Spanish-speaking world, is on the brink of recording 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, after passing one million infections several days ago. Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, is among the highest in the world, and in the Americas lags only behind the United States and Brazil.

Mexico, a country of about 125 million, alone accounts for more than 7% of confirmed deaths globally, according to a Reuters analysis, while its mortality rate of nearly 10% is higher than any other country that has reported more than a million cases. The outbreak has likely been made worse by chronically underfunded public hospitals as well as a large informal economy in which millions are forced to leave home each day to earn a living. Government officials acknowledge that the count almost certainly reflects only a fraction of the real death toll.

From the start of the pandemic, the government has eschewed taking on debt to fund bailouts for businesses or cash payments for workers - a different approach from many other nations that sought to cushion the economic blow. The health ministry's death count reached 99,528 on Wednesday. Nearly two-thirds of the reported deaths so far are men, according to official data. The ministry's own figures list more than 15,000 additional "suspected" deaths.

The average age of those who have died is 64, while the capital Mexico City and its densely-packed suburbs - home to more than 20 million people in total - have contributed the most cases. "In Mexico, the curve has never been flat," Lia Limon Garcia, a former opposition congresswoman, wrote in a column in daily newspaper El Universal, criticizing what she described as a false "triumphalist tone" of top officials.

"And today no quick reduction in cases can be seen."

Also Read: FEATURE-Spanish women fight for control of childbirth as COVID-19 curbs rights

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that youll find it is someone who I t...

FOREX-Dollar halts slide after Mnuchin pulls plug on Fed's emergency schemes

The dollar halted its week-long slide on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked for pandemic lending to businesses, nonprofits and local governments. While the move was aimed a...

Georgia official: Vote audit over; Biden still leads Trump

A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Bidens lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Gabriel Sterling released the information to The As...

Remdesivir no COVID-19 silver bullet, says UN health agency

A World Health Organization WHO Guideline Development Group GDG panel of international experts made the recommendation in the BMJ the weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, published by the British Medical Association as part of so-calle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020